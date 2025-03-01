Jack Whitehall has promised to keep things lively as he returns to host the Brit Awards for the fifth time – saying he won’t be giving the stars an easy ride.

The 35-year-old comic will be back on hosting duties at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday (01.03.25) night and he has named the celebrities he will be targeting with gags during the live televised event.

He told The Sun: “I know Sam Fender and Jade will be up for it.

“They’re always up for a laugh and don’t take themselves too seriously. Charli XCX is great too, and she’s the big story of the year. I’ll throw in some Brat jokes.”

Discussing how he prepares for the show, Jack added: “It’s so long, it’s good to have a shot of tequila halfway through. “Tequila is the best shot for the following morning.

“Although now I have a child, I need to weigh up if it’s worth having a hangover with a toddler the next morning.”

A tribute to Liam Payne, the former One Direction star who died in October 2024 at the age of 30, will also be taking place during the ceremony.

Jack said about it: “It’s really lovely that we have this moment within the show to pay tribute and remember him. I have lots of really great memories of Liam. He was always game for fun. I filmed some sketches with him – not everyone is up for that, but he always made time.”

Liam, who won seven Brit Awards with One Direction, died after falling from the balcony of his third-floor hotel room in Argentina aged 31 last year.

A video montage celebrating his life and career will be played on big screens at the Brits, introduced by Jack.

One backstage source told The Sun: “The Brits have created a video package which celebrates how incredible Liam was. Jack was a friend of Liam’s and they think it would be fitting for him to introduce the montage, which takes in Liam’s life and career.”

The montage will feature clips of Payne performing on ‘The X Factor’ with One Direction, as well as highlights from his solo career.