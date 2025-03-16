Jacqueline Jossa has split from Dan Osborne after eight years of marriage.

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne have split up after eight years of marriage

The 32-year-old actress tied the knot with 'TOWIE' star Dan, 33, in 2017 and they have Ella, nine, as well as six-year-old Mia together but it has now been revealed that they have called it quits, although they want to deal with things away from the spotlight.

An official statement given to The Sun on Sunday said: "Jacqueline and Dan are handling things privately, choosing to keep their lives and relationship out of the public eye.

"They kindly ask for respect and privacy as they navigate this together.

“Their children remain their top priority, surrounded by love and care from both parents — something that will never change. Above all, Jacqueline and Dan have each other’s and their children’s best interests at heart. There will be no further comment."

Meanwhile, a friend of the 'EastEnders' star claimed that the soap actress and Dan are "on a break" and because they have had a difficult time of it lately, they have decided to live apart from each other, although their future together is still uncertain.

The source said: "Jacqueline and Dan are on a break and are spending time apart from each other..

"It’s not been easy for them lately and they have made this difficult decision.

“Neither of them knows what is going to happen in the future, but for now they’ve decided living apart and taking a break from each other is what they need.

"Jacqueline and Dan are working things out amicably and have not made a concrete decision on the future of their relationship.

“There is nothing else to it other than two people working through a relationship.

“Jac and Dan have been rocked by their fair share of scandals but this situation could not be further from that.”