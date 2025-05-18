Jake Wood is returning to 'EastEnders'.

Jake Wood is set to play Max Branning again

The 52-year-old actor quit the soap in 2021 after 15 years, with his alter ego departing Albert Square for a new life in New Zealand, but is set to make a shock return to tackle some "unfinished business".

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: “Jake’s return is huge news for EastEnders fans as his character made a massive mark on the show.

“It’ll raise some eyebrows after he was absent from the 40th anniversary earlier this year. Bosses are excited about what his character’s reappearance means for spicing up the plots.

“There is plenty to go at. Max has loads of unfinished business in the Square and is set to ruffle some feathers.”

And Jake's comeback may have been hinted at by 'EastEnders' boss Kate Oates at last weekend's BAFTA Awards.

The executive producer teased: “If you like a return, I don’t think you’re going to be disappointed because there’s potentially one on the cards. We’ve got some uncharted territory.”

Jake admitted earlier this year he missed the excitement of being part of 'EastEnders' but was happy to have said goodbye to the "all-consuming" filming schedule.

He said: “I don’t miss the schedules. Anyone will tell you how hard they are and sort of all-consuming, but obviously I miss a lot of the people.

“When you’re at the centre of a big storyline like 'EastEnders' Christmas, something like that — it’s a real thrill as an actor to be a part of that, big storylines, big characters.

“I did about two or three live episodes and they were always terrifying, but great fun.”

Jacqueline Jossa, who plays Jake's onscreen daughter Lauren Branning, admitted earlier this year she'd love to see her soap dad return to the show.

She told Fabulous magazine: “I would love to see Lauren’s dad Max [Jake Wood] back at some point.

"There are a couple of people I’d bring back from the dead too, like Lauren’s sister Abi, as well as Steven Beale, because I just feel like there’d be so much drama with his mum Cindy.

"He’s evil, she’s a little bit evil. I just wish he hadn’t died, as there was so much room for drama that could run and run."