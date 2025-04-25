Jamelia drew on her Birmingham upbringing for her part in 'Just Act Normal'.

Jamelia was inspired by Birmingham women for her part in Just Act Normal

The 44-year-old star features in the new BBC comedy drama as Fake Jackie – a woman who impersonates the mother of three siblings – and took inspiration from the females she has met during her life in the city that provides the setting for the programme.

Jamelia told the Metro newspaper: "I wanted Fake Jackie to be like so many of the fantastic women I've known across my 44 years in Birmingham.

"Brummies have a unique vibe – we're very free people, we're allowed to shine. We're not as self-conscious as other regions.

"We have a culture that's uniquely us. So I wanted to portray so many of those women at the same time – you don't see that on screen much.

"I think Birmingham will be proud of what we've done."

Jamelia's character impersonates missing mother Jackie to stop three siblings from going into care and the star says her alter ego "brings lightheartedness" to the dark comedy.

She said: "Fake Jackie brings lightheartedness to something that's really heavy.

"As dark comedies go, 'Just Act Normal' is very dark. But it was so beautiful to play her."

Jamelia enjoyed success as a singer before moving into acting – with hits such as 'Superstar' in the early 2000s – and admits that she would love to experience a similar resurgence to Sophie Ellis-Bextor, who enjoyed renewed popularity after her track 'Murder On The Dancefloor' featured in the film 'Saltburn'.

She explained: "I have four daughters: hearing them singing Sophie's songs in 2025 is the most beautiful, wonderful, amazing thing, so I absolutely would love to have a moment like that for myself.

"If I could choose a hit of mine to go viral, it would be 'Money', with Beenie Man. That should have been bigger. But I know the people would choose 'Superstar' – and that's great, I'd be more than happy to keep performing it."

Jamelia has been working on new music but is prepared for anything that showbusiness can throw at her.

The former 'Hollyoaks' actress said: "I'm in a fantastic space creatively and the entertainment industry is my favourite thing. I love to yap and I just love music."