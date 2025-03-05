James Acaster's proposed Channel 4 game show has been scrapped following a pilot episode beset by problems.

The 40-year-old comedian was set to host 'People Person', a programme which was originally devised for Dave and saw comics guess the traits of members of the public.

However, the filming of the pilot was hit with many mishaps, including a wrestler breaking a sugar glass vase and being left covered in cuts, and it was just too chaotic a format to make.

Making the confession on the 'Always Be Comedy' podcast, James - who loved the filming process - revealed: "It went from having four members of the public and four panellists to having 20 members of the public on stage behind me as well, who are also playing the game.

"And those four members of the public who are guessing … and the studio audience was there and [they had] things that they had to vote with to to say what they thought the right answer was."

James added: "At one point I said to the audience, 'I think what they should do is just take these three hours, cut them up into six half hours in real time and put it out as a series.

"I've never seen them do that before.

"This is absolutely [what we should do], this has been so nuts."

Phil Wang, who appeared on the pilot episode, was in fits of laughter and even had "tears streaming" after the wrestler's ordeal.

However, the problems continued as comic Larry Dean's light up cube was supposed to illuminate, but James admitted it simply didn't work.

Speaking back in November 2024 about 'People Person', James admitted he was excited for people to see the unique show.

He said: "This is more than just a pilot.

"It's the co-pilot, flight attendants, passengers and the bloke with the paddles on the runway. This is about people. And I'm a people person. Let's do this."