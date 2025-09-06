James Corden and Ruth Jones are to make a new comedy series together.

James Corden and Ruth Jones are working on a new show

The Gavin + Stacey writers and stars have reportedly signed a multi-million pound deal with Apple TV+ for their next project which will be a 10-part comedy series featuring an all-British cast.

A source told The Sun newspaper: A show insider said: “In what has unquestionably been a pretty miserable year for Brits, there is finally something to cheer — a new James and Ruth co-production.

“As you might expect, it is uplifting, gentle and very funny.

“They wanted to bring something full of heart and warmth back to screens; water cooler moments for all the family."

The BBC, Netflix and Amazon Prime are all said to have been keen to have landed the rights to the show, which is due to start filming next year ahead of a 2027 release, but Apple TV+ ultimately won with a deal worth a rumoured £8 million.

The insider added: “Naturally there was a lot of interest around the script and a major bidding war to land this production.

“But James already had an excellent relationship with AppleTV+.

“It acquired the rights to his Carpool Karaoke, and it made sense to go in this direction.

“James and Ruth had been tapped up by Netflix for the Gavin and Stacey finale but turned down the money to stay loyal to BBC.

“This time, with a new format and new characters, they wanted to let an international audience enjoy their work.

“Casting has yet to begin but everyone involved so far is incredibly excited to get going.”

Earlier this year, Ruth, 58, spoke of how much she loves writing with her 47-year-old pal.

Speaking about their partnership, Ruth said: "I love working with James Corden, I really do, and I hope that we will carry on working together.

"I think we will. We will, because we just both, like, sort of sitting in a room together. We do a lot of napping, but we do write as well when we get going and, yeah, I just love working with him."