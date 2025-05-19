James Jordan thought he was "going to die" every night when dancing the jive on the 'Legends of the Dance Floor' tour in 2024.

James Jordan thought he was 'going to die' every night on the Legends of the Dance Floor tour in 2024

The 47-year-old star, who was a professional dancer on the hit BBC show 'Strictly Come Dancing' from 2006 until 2013, said performing the fast-paced jive every night on the sold-out 37-date tour was so gruelling that he thought he was going to lose his life.

James, who was joined by former 'Strictly' pros Ian Waite, 54, Pasha Kovalev, 45, Brendan Cole, 49, and Vincent Simone, 46, in the 'Legends of the Dance Floor' show told The Sun: "Every night I did that jive I thought 'is tonight the night that I'm going to die?

"Pasha, you're the one every night that used to say 'if he dies, he dies'."

The group are going back out on tour in September in 'The Return of the Legends', and James feels like he is in a "slightly better place" in terms of his fitness than he was on the 'Legends of the Dance Floor' tour last year.

The ballroom dancer explained: "Ian is just an anomaly, he's a freak of nature. I've just been for a week with him on holiday, actually a fitness week; he's 54 years old and he's as fit as anyone 20 years younger than him.

"I'm trying to keep up, but unfortunately, genetically don't have the same joints and bones that Ian does. I've had shoulder surgery, I need shoulder surgery on this one, I've just had a hernia operation where they had to totally reconstruct my inguinal canal.

"I've got bad knees, I suffer with my back, I've got tennis elbow, however, I'm one of these people, as Ian knows, I've got to get over myself and try and get through it, and this year will be no different.

"I feel like I'm in a slightly better place than I was last year when I started the tour; these boys are ridiculous. Their fitness levels are still insane, and I'm going to be up with them this year 100 per cent every night."

James, Ian, Pasha, Brendan and Vincent were hesitant to invite other celebrities in case the show - which saw the dancers treat audiences to routines, as well as 'Strictly' gossip - was " a bit s***", but the positive reception has encouraged them to invite some famous faces from the programme this time round.

James joked: "I will actually reach out to Arlene [Phillips] because I'm quite close to her. I'm sure she would love to see the show.

"Ian is very close to Craig [Revel Horwood], and I'm sure this year, because we didn't know what the reaction was going to be, we felt like we had a great show, but you don't want to invite everyone just in case it's a bit s***, right? So you don't reach out to everyone.

"But I think now we know that the reaction was so good, I think we're going to reach out to more people like that.

"Please come and watch us and see what we're still able to do so many years after we left the show."