Jamie Laing has been "getting very emotional" amid his Comic Relief ultra-marathon.

Jamie Laing is running from London to Salford

The Radio 1 presenter is taking on five ultra marathons in five days to raise money for Comic Relief, and after completing the third leg of his journey, Jamie admitted that he's already feeling exhausted.

The 36-year-old star told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "I started running and my knee really hurts and my leg hurts. My body hurts.

"I have been getting very emotional too, but I think it’s just my body freaking out."

Despite this, Jamie has been heartened by the support he's received from the public.

He shared: "We ran through a village called Kimbolton and the whole village came out to say hi.

"It’s been amazing and so emotional. By yesterday we had raised over £80,000.

"A huge thank you to everyone who has donated. It is just awesome and amazing. I feel very lucky to be doing this."

Jamie's overarching ambition is to raise as much money as possible for Comic Relief.

The TV star - who is running from London to Salford - recently told the Metro newspaper: "I really want to raise as much money as possible.

"For me, it's like, great that I've done the run, great this and that - but raising that money is all I want to do."

Despite his enthusiasm, Jamie has recently been dealing with some training injuries.

He shared: "Shin splints are not great, and my hip feels like it's about to fall off."

However, Jamie is trying to ignore the pain and focus on his ultimate goal.

He said: "It doesn't matter if my body hurts.

"There are all these people suffering with their mental health and loneliness and things like this.

"It's like lava flowing through towns and villages throughout the UK. So, if people can get through that, I can definitely get through this."