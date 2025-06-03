Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo are expecting their first child.

Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo are expecting their first baby

The former 'Made in Chelsea' stars revealed the happy news in an Instagram post on Tuesday (03.06.25) that featured a clip of the pair at an ultrasound scan as Sophie appeared delighted staring at the screen.

The post was captioned with a heart emoji and the couple's celebrity pals were quick to congratulate the pair.

'Love Island' star Molly-Mae Hague said: "Congratulations guys!!!"

'Strictly Come Dancing' professional Dianne Buswell added: "Omg congratulations guys so so exciting!"

Jamie's close friend, the author Elizabeth Day, wrote: "So happy for you both!"

Laing recently revealed that he was "scared" about having children with Sophie – whom he married in 2023 – but his opinion changed when he saw a social media clip outlining how special fatherhood is.

The 36-year-old star told The Times newspaper: "I was really scared about kids.

"It's something you can't control. Sophie would then carry a baby, all these different things that I can't control and, 'Oh God, what happens if this happens or that happens?' But I saw a clip on Instagram where someone said, 'The best thing I ever had is being called Dad.'

"I was like, 'Oh, wouldn't that be cool?' So now I'm down for it. I would like to have loads."

Meanwhile, it was revealed last week that Jamie will be joined by Sophie as the pair – who present together on the popular NewlyWeds podcast - co-host BBC Radio 1's afternoon show.

Sophie, 30, will accompany her husband for a three-week stint covering for his usual presenting partner Vick Hope while she is on maternity leave.

Jamie said: "Sophie's going to step in and I can promise you this, if we have an argument it will be on the show."

Sophie added: "The only thing I'm worried about is Jamie's not going to let me speak at all.

"My dad's the biggest Radio 1 fan ever so he's over the moon."

Jamie previously revealed how he kept quiet about his struggles with anxiety during his 20s as he feared it might bring his TV career to a premature end.

He told the Metro newspaper in March: "In my 20s, I really suffered badly with anxiety, I mean, like crippling, crippling anxiety, and I never told anyone.

"I just kept it inside because I was scared and nervous and worried.

"I thought I would lose my job if I told someone because I was meant to be this sort of happy-go-lucky, outgoing person."