Jamie Laing was left terrified after he discovered a masked burglar attempting to break into his home.

Jamie Laing and his wife Sophie Habboo were targeted by a burglar

The 36-year-old 'Made In Chelsea' star has revealed he was woken at 6am to find someone wearing a balaclava attempting to gain access to the London home he shares with his wife Sophie Habboo and Jamie - who was "completely naked" at the time - admits he "panicked" and lay down next to the front door in a bid to block the burglar's entry until the police arrived.

During an appearance on his 'Newly Weds' podcast, he explained: "At 5:45 am, I heard this boom, boom, boom, and I was like: 'What the hell is that?'

"Sophie was still fast asleep next to me. So I got up, completely naked, and went downstairs to check.

"I looked out the front of our apartment - nothing. No delivery, no people, completely dark. But then I went to our sitting room and looked out the window.

"I always sleep with the window open, and I suddenly saw someone trying to break into the flat below, wearing a balaclava."

Jamie went on to add: "I thought I would go full 'Rambo' mode, but instead, I just panicked and started going: 'Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God!' ...

"[I called the police] I asked them how long the response time was, if we needed to get out of the house.

"I was freaking out. I even went downstairs and lay down against our front door, using my whole body as a human door wedge."

Sophie also opened up about the incident in an episode of her 'Wednesdays' podcast.

She said: "Someone tried to break into our apartment at 6am this morning. I was fast asleep. I woke up to Jamie, very calmly I may add, going: 'Sophie, we're getting burgled. You need to get up, put your shoes on, we need to leave'.

"And I was just like: 'What?' And so I just stayed. He then rushed back downstairs, he didn't stay with me. So I just stayed in bed, because I thought: 'Oh, he said the police are coming'."

Sophie revealed two police vans and 10 officers turned up to help and she praised the emergency services for their response, saying: "Can I just say that 10 policemen came? It was unbelievable. Maybe there were two vans of policemen. Like, serious, they were so amazing."

She added of the burglar: "The guy climbed through a pub, he then put loads of furniture up to try and find ... Broke into the pub, climbed over there, all to get to our flat, which is just f****** creepy."