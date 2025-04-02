Jane Moore’s ‘I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!’ luxury item from home was a Shewee.

Jane Moore took part in the 2024 series of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

The 62-year-old journalist was left giftless on the ITV reality show last year when her fellow Australian jungle campmates, ex-professional boxer Barry McGuigan and McFly star Danny Jones, failed to answer a question correctly to win Jane's treat from her daughters, Ellie, Grace and Lauren.

However, the 'Loose Women' panellist thought the pair failing her may have been a "blessing" as she later found out it was the urination device that allows women to wee standing up - of which Jane feared if she had it, her having a tinkle may have been caught on camera.

She wrote in her column in The Sun newspaper: "Our campmates Barry McGuigan and Danny Jones answered quiz questions to win us luxury items sent by our loved ones, and secured Coleen [Rooney] a comfy pillow with a photo of Wayne and the kids [Kai, Klay, Kit, and Cass] on it.

"But sadly, they got my question wrong, and I went giftless.

"I later learned from my daughters that it was a Shewee - a urination device that enables women to pee standing up and, in my case, remove the need for me to enter the pitch black, spider-infested dunny for my midnight tinkle.

"Still, as the dunny is the only area that's camera-free, perhaps it was a blessing."

Her revelation comes as Coleen's husband - the ex-Plymouth Argyle manager - was snapped peeing up against a wall on a posh London street in public view last week.

The 39-year-old former England captain spent hours with friends at the Nest rooftop bar in Marylebone, before moving to the Novikov Restaurant and Bar in Mayfair until reportedly 2am.

The Metropolitan Police has received no complaints about Wayne's behaviour and Jane revealed that her male friends understood his actions due to the scarcity of public lavatories - although the girls were less sympathetic.

The star added: "Perhaps a few were outraged, but after conducting a straw poll of my mates, the blokes took the view that, as public loos are as rare as hen's teeth, needs must.

"And the women collectively sighed, 'Men have it so easy'.

"Meaning, of course, that when we're caught short, we can't just unzip and go."