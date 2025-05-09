Janet Street-Porter has "lost the plot" after agreeing to go on a UK tour.

Janet Street-Porter is going out on her first UK tour

The 'Loose Women' icon will be "ranting and raving" about her four ex-husbands - Tim Street-Porter, Tony Elliott, Frank Cvitanovich and David Sorkin - the "tormented" relationship with her late mum Cherry Cuff Ardern, as well as spilling TV secrets on her 26-date "funny, honest, probably outrageous and definitely cathartic" tour, 'Janet Street-Porter Is on the Loose'.

Speaking about her show - which kicks off on Thursday, September 11, at The Kenton in Henley-on-Thames - Janet said: "Hold on to your hats! This show will be pretty cathartic for me - a deep dive into the subjects that can be hard to chat about truthfully on live television - from my tormented relationship with my mum to what really happens when a relationship runs out of steam. I'll be brutally honest about the highs and lows of a helter-skelter life well-lived. And it's not over yet!"

Janet - who edited The Independent on Sunday newspaper from 1999 until 2002 - announced 'Janet Street-Porter Is on the Loose' on her Instagram account, and she made it clear in the post's caption that "nothing is off limits".

The 78-year-old broadcaster wrote: "Nothing's off limits - telly secrets, falling out (and back in) with famous people, and why growing old gracefully is absolutely not for me."

In 2003, the media mogul was bombarded with rave reviews for her one-woman show, 'All the Rage' at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Despite being nervous about performing on stage, Janet decided to do her Edinburgh Fringe Festival show after her friends said about turning her "whingeing" and "danger of becoming a female Victor Meldrew" into a performance.

The 'I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' 2004 campmate - who has "always enjoyed the complete variety of shows" at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival - told BBC News in 2003: "I first came to the festival in the 1980s, when I attended the TV Festival, which was full of lots of self-important executives talking about the demise of the single play. Eventually, I chaired it and even gave the McTaggart lecture, in which I moaned about the 4 Ms ruining the British media - male, middle class, mediocre and management.

"I've been to the Fringe about 20 times, often looking for talent for TV series I'm making. This time is a first - every day I have to go out on stage and give it everything - it's like running a marathon. The first time I was really scared, but now I'm enjoying it ...

"My friends said I was whingeing a lot and in danger of becoming a female Victor Meldrew and why didn't I turn all my ranting into a one-woman show? I also liked the idea of doing something I hadn't done before - I like a challenge."

Tickets are available now at: janetstreetporter.com/tour.

'Janet Street-Porter Is on the Loose' tour dates 2025:

September:

Thu 11 - The Kenton , Henley-on-Thames

Mon 15 - Greenwich Theatre, London

Wed 17 - Chequer Mead Theatre, East Grinstead

Fri 19 - Connaught Theatre, Worthing

Wed 24 - Players Theatre, Thame

Mon 29 - Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds

October:

Mon 6 - Rose Theatre, Rugeley

Tue 7 - Huntingdon Hall, Worcester

Wed 8 - Pound Arts Centre, Corsham

Mon 20 - Edge Arts Centre, Much Wenlock

Tue 21 - Crescent Theatre, Birmingham

November:

Thu 27 - The Astor - Deal, Kent

December:

Tue 2 - Corn Exchange, Stamford

Wed 3 - Arts Centre, Pocklington

'Janet Street-Porter Is on the Loose' tour dates 2026:

January:

Tue 13 - Theatre Royal, Winchester

Wed 14 - Ropetackle Centre, Shoreham

Tue 20 - Marine Theatre, Lyme Regis

Wed 21 - Arts Centre, Dorchester

Thu 22 – Phoenix, Exeter

February:

Mon 2 - Gatehouse Theatre, Stafford

Tue 3 - The Brindley, Runcorn

Thu 5 – Blackfriars, Boston

March:

Tue 31 - East Riding Theatre, Beverley

April:

Wed 1 – Playhouse, Halifax