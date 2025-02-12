Jarrod Bowen has made a surprise appearance in 'EastEnders'.

The West Ham United star appeared as himself in Wednesday's (12.02.25) episode of the soap, featuring in a special video message aired for Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) at his joint stag and hen party with wife-to-be Honey (Emma Barton), with the striker sending best wishes for the big day.

He said in the clip: "Hi Jarrod Bowen here. Teddy told us you're about to tie the knot and I just wanted to say a massive congratulations, and good luck from myself and all of us at West Ham.

"Enjoy your special day. Hopefully see you at the London Stadium soon."

The sportsman - whose fiancee Dani Dyer is the daughter of 'EastEnders' legend Dani Dyer - was thrilled to be part of the show's 40th anniversary celebrations.

He said: "It's great to be part of the 'EastEnders' 40th anniversary celebrations and appear on the show.

"'EastEnders' is loved by so many people and obviously has a strong link to the east London community, so to represent West Ham United in this very special episode is a really nice moment for everyone connected with the club."

And soap bosses hailed his appearance as a "real honour".

Chris Clenshaw, Executive Producer, said: "We're thrilled that Jarrod agreed to take part in our special celebrations as we lead up to our 40th anniversary.

"'EastEnders' has many dedicated West Ham fans, both on and off screen, so it's a real honour that we can now say we have had the West Ham captain and England international appear in the show."

And Jarrod wasn't the only familiar face seen in the episode as old favourites Garry Hobbs (Ricky Groves) and Minty Peterson (Cliff Parisi) returning to Albert Square for their friend's stag do.

Gary was last seen in Walford in 2009, with Minty departing a year later.

The pair explained they had seen the news of the bash online and decided to gatecrash the celebrations.

'EastEnders' celebrates its 40th anniversary next week, with an hour-long episode airing on Wednesday (19.02.24) and a live episode the following evening.