Channel 4 are reportedly making a documentary about the death of Jay Slater.

Channel 4 are 'working on Jay Slater documentary'

The broadcaster is said to be working with the late Brit's family and a team of TV producers with experience in similar programmes.

Slater died aged 19 in July 2024 on holiday in Tenerife, and his loved ones want to find out what happened to him in the hours before his death.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "The team will be given incredible access to the family as they go on the hunt for hard facts about what happened and possibly pursue justice for the teenager.

“That included permission to film at his funeral, as well as conducting interviews with Jay’s loved ones.

"The hope is that in highlighting their plight and battle, it might help with their search for the truth."

Slater's relatives will work alongside Candour Productions, the studio behind Channel 5's 'Cause of Death' show focused on complex inquests.

The insider added: “Producers also want to dismiss and broach some of the many online theories and gossip that accompanied news of his death and see how the family have coped in the face of such torment.”

The documentary will also follow Slater's family as they mourn the death of the teenage, and continue their journey of grief.

Slater was attending a music festival on the Spanish Canary Island, and there has been an inquest into his death.

Last week, a coroner adjourned proceedings to give the police a chance to search for key witnesses who may have information around his death.

According to a postmortem after his body was discovered, Slater suffered "traumatic head injuries, consistent with a fall from height”.

However, his final hours - and the cause of his injuries - are still a mystery.