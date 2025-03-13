Jeremy Clarkson is supporting struggling British pub owners by giving away 1,000 free kegs of beer to those who need help.

Jeremy Clarkson offers to help struggling pub owners by giving away free kegs of beer

The 64-year-old TV presenter opened his own pub named The Farmer's Dog in Oxfordshire last August, following the success of his Diddly Squat Farm - which is located in The Cotswolds and is the focus of Amazon Prime TV show 'Clarkson's Farm' - but he has now admitted that it has not been smooth sailing and he has fears about making profit at the pub.

Clarkson has said that he has avoided "financial ruin" by serving Hawkstone lager and Hawkstone cider and is now offering free kegs of it to struggling pub owners in an attempt to help them.

Jeremy said in a video posted to Instagram: "Welcome to The Farmer’s Dog, it’s a pub I’ve had for about six months now, and I’ve worked out it is a brilliant way of turning £100 into about £94 using nothing but costings.

"The only thing that is saving me from financial ruin is the fact that we serve Hawkstone lager and Hawkstone cider."

He added: "If you’ve got a pub and if you want to see if this strategy works for you as well, get in touch with us at our website, and if we like the sound of your pub, if it is the kind of place we want to be in, we’ll send you a free keg.

"88 pints of Hawkstone lager or cider for nothing."

Last month, Jeremy was forced to call in the police after his farm was targeted by thieves and revealed the attackers used drones to target the property and his animals.

Writing in his column for The Sun newspaper last week, Jeremy explained: "Two weeks ago, five men in a van came into the farmyard. They checked out the security cameras and asked Kaleb [Cooper] how many dogs were on the site.

"I reported this to the police who said the plates on the van had been cloned. More worryingly, on two separate nights in the last week, a drone has been spotted, scouting the house and the farmyard.

"The police say it does look like we are being recced by wrong ’uns and that we should ensure our security systems are up to scratch.”