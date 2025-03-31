Jeremy Clarkson quit controversial weight-loss jab Ozempic after putting on half a stone.

Jeremy Clarkson has opened up about his experience of using weightloss drugs

The 'Clarkson's Farm' star, 64, has admitted he tried the jabs two years ago, but eventually gave up after the drug left him vomiting and weighing more than he did before he started the treatment.

In his column for the Sunday Times newspaper, Clarkson wrote: "I began two years ago on Ozempic, but that didn’t work.

"My body lost the ability to deal with gluttony but once the initial enthusiasm had worn off, my mind still wanted to breakfast on Cadbury Fruit and Nut.

"This meant I was sick a lot. And after I had vomited, I figured I was empty and could have another bottle and maybe another bar of chocolate too.

"Ozempic turned me into a bulimic version of Henry VIII and, after six months, having put on half a stone, I gave up."

However, Clarkson is trying again and has started another weight loss drug which seems to be working better but he still hasn't lost any weight.

He added: "Three months ago I started a course of the other one. Muntjac, I think it’s called.

"And this is better because even though I’m only microdosing at the moment, I can open the fridge, look at all the goodies in there and then close it.

"I haven’t lost any weight but it seems inevitable that, as I no longer want to eat my own body weight in chocolate and beef, I will."

Clarkson went on to compare using weight loss drugs to winning a marathon - but using a car to complete the course instead of putting in the hard work.

The former 'Top Gear' star runs his own Diddly Squat Farm in the English Cotwolds - which is the focus of his Amazon Prime show 'Clarkson's Farm' - and he also has a pub named The Farmer's Dog in Oxfordshire.

Clarkson recently unveiled plans to give away 1,000 free kegs of his own Hawkstone lager and Hawkstone cider to help other pub owners who are struggling.

In a video posted to Instagram, he explained: "Welcome to The Farmer’s Dog, it’s a pub I’ve had for about six months now, and I’ve worked out it is a brilliant way of turning £100 into about £94 using nothing but costings.

"The only thing that is saving me from financial ruin is the fact that we serve Hawkstone lager and Hawkstone cider."

He added: "If you’ve got a pub and if you want to see if this strategy works for you as well, get in touch with us at our website, and if we like the sound of your pub, if it is the kind of place we want to be in, we’ll send you a free keg.

"88 pints of Hawkstone lager or cider for nothing."