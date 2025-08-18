Jeremy Clarkson refused to stop filming his TV show while US Vice President JD Vance was in the Cotswolds on vacation.

Jeremy Clarkson refused to stop filming Clarkson's Farm during JD Vance's visit to the Cotswolds

The former Top Gear star records his Amazon Prime series Clarkson's Farm around the picturesque area and he's revealed he was asked to ground the drones he uses for aerial shots while Vance was in town - but Clarkson said no.

In his column for The Sunday Times newspaper, he explained: "There was a kilometre-wide no fly zone round the house [where Vance was staying] ...

"It was slightly annoying for me though because we use drones to film my farm show. But it was quickly dealt with thanks to a conversation which went something like this.

"Security man: 'Is that your drone?' Me: 'Yes.' Security man: 'You aren’t allowed to fly that today.' Me: 'F*** off.' Security man: 'OK'."

The TV presenter revealed his Clarkson's Farm co-star Kaleb Cooper also had a brush with the politician's entourage, revealing Kaleb was asked to pull his tractor over to let Vance's car convoy through - and he refused because he was busy hauling crops back to the farm.

Clarkson wrote: "We certainly knew it when Vance landed. He arrived in a cavalcade of 27 massive black American SUVs and this was escorted by a shoal of British police remoras on motorcycles whose job was to shoo everyone out of the way.

"One of the people who they ordered to pull over was Kaleb Cooper, my tractor driver, but it was starting to rain and he urgently needed to get his load of wheat into the shed, so he invited his tormentor to eff off. And carried on regardless."

Clarkson went on to add: "I saw lots of footage online of the massive convoy tearing around the lanes of Chipping Norton but what were we expecting?

"Vance is from America, where there is Disneyland and Las Vegas. So of course he’s going to move around like he’s half Pope, half rock star.

"And anyway, the town is shut every year for a funfair, and every Christmas there’s a wonderful pantomime and this just felt like more of that. A bit of a giggle for a while."