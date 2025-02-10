Jeremy Clarkson's girlfriend Lisa Hogan is reportedly planning to launch her own lifestyle brand.

The former 'Top Gear' star's partner has been thrust into the spotlight alongside him in Amazon Prime TV series 'Clarkson's Farm' and helps run their successful Diddly Squat Farm Shop - and now a new report suggests Lisa, 51, is planning to branch out with her own brand in the style of Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop.

According to the Daily Mail newspaper's Richard Eden, Lisa has filed paperwork with the Intellectual Property Office to trademark the name The Tall Irish for use on a range of goods including cosmetics, perfume and candles, as well as food and drink, clothing and footwear.

The Tall Irish branding is said to be a nod to her nickname - which comes from her 6ft 2in height - and is used as her Instagram handle.

Lisa - who has been dating Jeremy since 2017 - has also hinted she will be seen making her new perfume on the next series of 'Clarkson's Farm'.

She shared an Instagram post which showed her posing for a picture with perfume maker Azzi Glasser, the founder of The Perfumer's Story.

Lisa wrote: "New series, new scent in the making @theperfumersstory."

It comes after Jeremy revealed he's plunged into a healthy new lifestyle following a health scare last year that led to heart surgery.

The TV star has now taken up pilates because he can't stand cycling or going to the gym.

Writing in his Sunday Times newspaper column, Jeremy said: "I'm not going to dwell on the joys of being a grandparent because what can be said about it has already been said.

"But I have decided it's so wonderful I want it to go on for as long as is humanly possible. Which means I must do everything in my power to not die."

The 64-year-old presenter continued: "(But) I dislike discomfort, loathe bicycles and find gyms and everyone in them weird.

"I decided I'd give Pilates a bash. On day one, the teacher made me lie down on the table top with my feet on a sort of cross-member and, for an hour, breathe in through my nose and out my mouth.

"I found this very easy and decided I'd have another lesson the very next day. And whisper this, I'm not unenjoying it."

Jeremy revealed last year he had to have an urgent heart procedure after a "sudden deterioration" in his health that doctors said left him "maybe" days from death.

He felt unwell on holiday and apon returning to the UK, he noticed a tingling sensation in his arm and "tightness" in his chest while working on his Cotswolds farm.

The small screen veteran subsequently underwent a procedure to clear his blocked arteries and compared it to unblocking a drain.

He added: "It seems that of the arteries feeding my heart with nourishing blood, one was completely blocked and the second of three was heading that way.

"So he [the doctor] made a hole in my wrist, inserted his Dyno-Rod equipment and went in for a closer look. The question was this. Were the arteries so ruined that I’d need an emergency heart bypass?

"Or could he use his Dyno-Rods and some ultrasonic battering rams to loosen them up before inserting a stent?... It took two hours and at one point it felt like he’d put a Hoover pipe up my arm, along with a pile driver, and was busy inside my heart with a B and Q chisel and hammer gift set.

"It wasn’t especially painful. Just odd."