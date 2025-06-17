Jeremy Vine is obsessed with TV quizzes.

Jeremy Vine will watch any TV quiz he can

The 60-year-old presenter is hosting the new 5 show Celebrity Puzzling, which has a format based on problem solving and lateral thinking, and has confessed that he will always watch a new quiz programme when it hits the small screen.

Jeremy, who has also presented Eggheads since 2008, told the Radio Times magazine: "I have a real interest in TV quizzes. There must be 1,000 episodes of Eggheads (he's presented around 1,200) and they'll still be showing them when I'm long dead. Whenever there's a new quiz on, I always watch it."

The BBC Radio 2 presenter appeared on the ITV programme Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? alongside his brother, the comedian Tim Vine, in 2007 but recalled how their hopes of winning big money were scuppered by a question about former US President's Dwight D. Eisenhower's middle name.

Vine said: "You always remember the question you were knocked out on. It was: 'What does the D in Dwight D Eisenhower stand for?' Which I think is quite a difficult question.

"One of the options was David, and another option was Donald. Tim said, 'I know this – it's Donald, Eisenhower was named after Donald Duck.' It was, of course, completely wrong... The D stands for David.

"Later, I asked Tim why he said that and he said, 'Because it was funny.'"

Jeremy's shows on both 5 and BBC Radio 2 feature lively debates, which the broadcaster puts down to a generational divide.

He explained: "I have a listener who rings up – he's 80 years old – and he says that the reason young people can't buy a house is because they spend all their time in Paris. Then a young person rings up and says, 'We're having experiences because we can't afford a house.'"

Jeremy must remain impartial as he works for the BBC but insists that it is a price he is willing to pay so he can do "the best job in the world".

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant said: "It's the best job in the world, doing Radio 2 and 5, and the price of the ticket is that I don't express my views.

"There's a cadre of presenters and you know what their views are on everything. But once you start to put your views on the table, you become much less interesting as a presenter. I'm there to facilitate."