Jessie J and Tom Grennan will perform live at the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards with P+O Cruises.

Singer-songwriter will deliver her first live TV performance in six years when she takes to the stage at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday 11 May to sing the aptly-named tune 'The Award Goes To'.

She said: "I haven’t sung on British television in years.

"What a way to come back, it’s an honour.

"But who will the award go to, that’s the question."

Chart-topping singer-songwriter Tom will perform a TV exclusive of his brand-new track 'Full Attention'.

He said: "It’s a real honour to have been invited by such a prestigious event as BAFTA to perform in front of so many esteemed actors and creatives."

As well as the pop powerhouses, BAFTA has confirmed award-winning concert violinist and social media sensation Esther Abrami will be performing ‘Apple Tree’ for the In Memoriam tribute.

Emma Baehr, Executive Director of Awards and Content at BAFTA, said: "We’re thrilled to have the phenomenally talented Jessie J and Tom Grennan joining us at this year’s BAFTA Television Awards with P O Cruises on Sunday.

"With Jessie J debuting her brand-new power ballad and Tom Grennan bringing his momentous energy, as well as exceptional violinist Esther Abrami performing a touching musical tribute during the In Memoriam, all three performances are sure to capture the spirit of the evening - reflecting the way television stirs emotions, tells unforgettable stories, and brings us all together in celebration of creativity.

"We can’t wait to share these moments with our guests in the room and audiences at home, on what promises to be a truly fantastic evening showcasing the very best of British television."

Netflix drama 'Baby Reindeer' leads this year's BAFTA TV Awards nominations with eight nods, and there are six nominations apiece for the acclaimed ITV drama 'Mr Bates vs The Post Office', Disney+ show 'Rivals' and Apple TV's 'Slow Horses'.

'Baby Reindeer' and 'Mr Bates vs The Post Office' will do battle in the Limited Drama category.

BAFTA Television Awards with P+O Cruises on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday, 11 May at 7pm.