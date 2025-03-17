Jimmy Carr had a “proper midlife crisis” with cosmetic surgery.

Jimmy Carr has spoken about his cosmetic surgeries

The 52-year-old comedian spent 12 weeks in a clinic to get new teeth and has also undergone a hair transplant, but, Jimmy thinks he has actually "gone a bit crazy" with the work he has done.

He told The Telegraph: "I've got the new teeth and the new hair - I've had a proper midlife crisis.

"Like, 'Right, let's get everything done."

As well as the new set of gnashers and improving his hair, the '8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown' host has also had Botox , a method used to temporarily people's looks and reduce signs of ageing.

Jimmy admitted compared maintaining his looks to Scotland's Forth Bridge myth that it needs constant repainting.

He joked: "Christ, I'm like the Forth Bridge - it never stops ...

"Maintaining is the thing - I don't think there's anything you can do plastic surgery wise or augmentation wise, that makes you look better, you can just stay the same, that's what you can hope for."

The star's comments come as he is fronting the six-part Amazon Prime Series 'Last One Laughing UK', which sees comics - including Joe Lycett, 36, Judi Love, 44, and Daisy May Cooper, 38 - stuck in a house together and challenged to not burst into laughter.

If they fail to keep a straight face, they are slapped with a yellow card, and a red card if they fail twice.

Asked if he would do the show, Jimmy said: "I think, technically, the amount of Botox I’ve had is cheating."

The first four episodes will launch on March 20 and the final two episodes will launch on March 27 exclusively on Prime Video.

Talking about hosting the new series, Jimmy said: “I’m thrilled to be making 'Last One Laughing UK' with Prime Video.

"It’s sure to deliver and if it doesn’t, it will leave the fun with your neighbours. Usually, when I make a TV show with 10 brilliant comics, I’m expecting everyone to have a bloody good laugh - but not in this series.

"The last one laughing wins. It’s a great format and it’s been a huge hit around the world. I can’t wait to see who cracks up first.”