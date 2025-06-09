Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon find attention "quite bizarre".

The 43-year-old actor has been married to Sort Your Life Out host Stacey, 35, since 2022 and the pair front the BBC reality show Stacey and Joe, but he insisted that away from the cameras, their jobs are "irrelevant" to how they live their lives.

He told The Daily Mirror newspaper: "To be honest, I think me and Stacey find it quite bizarre.

"We don't really flirt with the showbiz world. We very rarely go to openings and stuff. When me and Stacey are at work, we're at work. Then when we're at home we just shut the door like any other family.

"My dad was a London taxi driver and he would come home and he'd shut the door and he wasn't a London taxi driver any more, he was just my dad.

"It's the same for me and Stacey. Although we love what we do and feel so privileged, when we come home our jobs are irrelevant."

Meanwhile, the former I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! winner - who has Rex, five, Rose, three, and Belle, two, with Stacey but also has 17-year-old Harry with former partner Emma Sophocleous - believes he will eventually feel "proud" of his work as a father but at the moment is focusing on all of their "different needs" at once.

He said: "I'm still in the midst of the kids growing up and they've all got different needs and are at different stages.

"I think in a couple of years, once the kids have all sort of found themselves, found their feet a bit more and established themselves a bit more, I'll be able to look back and think, 'Yeah, that was good.'

"I'm learning all the time as a parent too and I don't think there's a real right or wrong way to do it.

"So maybe that's one for the future because I would love to look back at this time and feel proud."

The former EastEnders actor - who is also stepfather to Stacey's other children Zachary, 17, and 12-year-old Leighton - insisted that the "most important thing" is "making time" for their children.

He said: "The most important thing is making time for them, and their own hobbies and interests.

"We're at a point now where Rex loves his tennis and Rose and Belle are into their dancing, and Zachary loves his cars. So they're all very different.

"We try to make sure they know that me and their mum know about their interests and no one is ever overlooked."