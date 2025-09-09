Joel Dommett wants to host This Morning full-time.

The 40-year-old comedian recently presented the ITV daytime magazine show with broadcaster Emma Willis, 49, during the summer holidays, and he loved the experience.

Asked if he would do This Morning full-time, Joel told the new issue of Woman magazine: "I think I would. I really enjoy it.

"And the crew and production team deserve huge credit - producing a live two-and-a-half hour show every day that's genuinely entertaining is unbelievably difficult.

"The only pressure I feel is to do justice to all their hard work."

The star relished just how different each of the This Morning shows he presented were.

Joel explained: "There's no other show that gives you two-and-a-half hours of live telly covering absolutely everything.

"One moment I was talking to a woman who nearly died after a Brazilian butt lift, the next I was learning how to make a poached egg!

"Then there's fashion - standing there while models walk past in beautiful dresses, and I'm thinking, 'What do I say as a 40-year-old man?'

"The only thing that ever comes out is, 'That's nice. You look lovely.'" [laughs]

Joel - who married internet personality Hannah Cooper in Mykonos, Greece, in 2019, and welcomed their only child, son Wilde, in 2023 - said his presenting job on The Masked Singer brought "stability" to his TV career.

The star - who began hosting the show in 2020 - said: "The Masked Singer changed a lot for me, and gave me more stability.

"That said, in this business, you're always two jobs away from unemployment.

"A show can be cancelled overnight, and then you're suddenly thinking, 'Uh oh.'

"So I keep that in mind. But at the same time, I don't want to miss important family moments, so I'm learning to get that balance right."

And Joel would deem his TV career a success if he were still on the box "20 years from now".

The star - who is hosting the National Television Awards on Wednesday (10.09.25) - added: "Staying here is harder than getting here.

"TV is changing so fast, with new platforms and social media.

"If I'm still doing this 20 years from now, like Ant [McPartlin] and Dec [Donnelly], I'd consider that a success."