Joel Dommett wants to replace Gino D'Acampo as host of Family Fortunes

Joel Dommett wants to replace Gino D'Acampo as the host of 'Family Fortunes'.

The 48-year-old TV star has stepped back from the broadcaster amid allegations of inappropriate behaviour, and the quiz show he had hosted since 2021 has been shelved but comedian Joel, 36, thinks he can take over.

Speaking on the 'Always Be Comedy', he said podcast: “Now Gino D’Acampo is gone, maybe I’ve got the chance to slide in. I’ve been waiting for that.

“Honestly, 'Family Fortunes' for me is the best show on telly and I know people will say, ‘What are you talking about?’. The perfect format is where the right answer or wrong answer are both satisfying, but that’s so hard to achieve.”

He added: “I really think Family Feud, the American version, is THE best telly show in the world.

“So I would love to do the UK gig, but I would turn it into a different show.

“The American one leads you down a fun garden path with every answer, so when they say ‘name a race’, they want you to say ‘the 100 metres’ or ‘a heptathlon’, but someone says ‘Chinese people’ and everyone laughs. That’s what you need in it!”

Meanwhile, Joel wrapped his gig as the host for this year's series of the 'Masked Singer' after the final took place on Saturday (15.02.25) and musical theatre star Samantha Barks was announced as the winner.

The 34-year-old actress had secretly been taking part in the ITV singing competition - in which celebrities conceal their identities behind extravagant costumes whilst they perform pop songs - as Puffer Fish and was crowned champion of the whole series on Saturday (15.02.25) evening.

Speaking to Joel immediately after her victory, she said: "I feel like I've lived this double life because I've had these crazy experiences but nobody in my life knows [about] this, so I've loved it!

"I've had the best time, I really have.

"Underneath the mask, it's been hurting my cheeks because I've been smiling so hard! Thank you so much!"