Joey Essex's crooked nose has been fixed thanks to a punch during boxing training.

Joey Essex is fighting Portuguese influencer Numeiro in a boxing match on August 30

The 35-year-old reality TV star is preparing to make his ring debut as he is training with his uncle and professional boxing coach Tony Sims ahead of his first bout with Portuguese influencer Numeiro, 27, on August 30.

And whilst Joey's family were nervous about him stepping inside a boxing ring because of his good looks, the former The Only Way Is Essex star said the upcoming fight has been a blessing because it has given him a free nose job.

Appearing on Monday (18.08.25) morning's episode of ITV's Good Morning Britain, he told anchors Adil Ray, 51, and Kate Garraway, 58: "I think it's done me a favour.

"My family told me as a young kid, 'You can't box, you're too pretty.'"

Responding to Adil worrying about Joey potentially getting injuries to his face, he said: "Oh, that's alright.

"Funnily enough, it's sorted my nose out. My nose was a little bit crooked, and when we punched the nose, it's sort of like sorted it out."

Adil quipped, "You've got a free nose job," to which Joey replied: "Yeah!"

Elsewhere in the interview, Joey insisted he is not scared of fighting Numeiro and is ready for his Misfits Boxing bout at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, on August 30.

Joey - whose dad Donny Essex was a boxer - said: "I honestly feel very confident ... This was always going to happen, this was destiny. This is something that I was always going to do regardless.

"It's been a long time coming, it's just the right time."

Joey admitted he was ready to fight "two weeks ago" after training, which confused Adil.

Adil interjected: "Hang on a minute. You can't just go out of Pure Gym straight into a boxing ring!"

Joey clapped back: "I've always been ready, even the minute I stepped foot into the ring, doing this, I felt ready.

"Listen, obviously, you learn the technique, boxing is a skill, you learn to get better, you learn defence, you learn all sorts of things."

Towards the end of the interview, Adil jokingly called Joey a "baked bean" after the reality TV star used the term as an insult to Numeiro.

Adil laughed: "You look a bit like a baked bean to be honest, mate!"

A confused Joey responded: "Do I?"