John Barrowman will not be on TV this year.

John Barrowman on his TV future

The 57-year-old actor has found it difficult to find television work following allegations of inappropriate conduct, including exposing himself, whilst filming BBC One sci-fi series 'Doctor Who' and spin-off show 'Torchwood'. The allegations date back to 2008.

Barrowman - who played Captain Jack Harkness on 'Doctor Who' - says his diary for 2025 isn't any busier due to the claims.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror newspaper, he said: "No. You won't see me.

"Nothing lies ahead for me because of all the cr** that was said about me, which is not true."

The star claims he was sexualised on camera "in the same way" as he thinks Gino D'Acampo - who he has backed after being accused of inappropriate behaviour - such as was when he was seen cooking in nothing but an apron on ITV daytime show 'This Morning' in 2011.

John claims it is hypocritical of producers to encourage such an atmosphere of frivolity on set only to then denounce it years later.

He added: "Production asked him to do it. So they're sexualising him in the same way as when I was on camera, and they would do something like, 'You [have got to] be naked. You've got to do this.'

"So we then feel that there's an atmosphere of, 'Let's have a laugh and let's have fun.'

"So then when it comes out that we've had a laugh, they all go, 'Oh my God. We're not on with this!'

"This is hypocrisy basically. It's kind of the same thing I went through.

"Once that all dies out, maybe [I will be back on TV]."

A number of people spoke anonymously to ITV News about the 48-year-old chef Gino's alleged behaviour. He has denied the claims.

One woman, identified as Hannah, alleged D'Acampo boasted of performing a sex act over the "kitchen counter", leaving her feeling a sense of "horror" and "shock", as well as feeling "very" small.

Following the allegations, Gino said in a full statement: “I have been told by ITN news that allegations have been made about me acting inappropriately, some dating back over 10 years ago.

"I have never been made aware of these matters previously and the allegations are firmly denied. I would not do anything that I thought would upset or distress anyone. This is simply not in my nature. I do not recognise the version of events being put to me.

"Not only have these allegations never been raised with me before, I have been repeatedly supported by executives at the highest level and was commissioned on prime-time programmes during the period in which it is now suggested I was acting inappropriately.

"I am a father, husband and have worked with well over 1,500 people on around 80 productions in my career, which I have been so proud of. I take such matters extremely seriously and the suggestion that I have acted in an improper way against is deeply upsetting."