JoJo Siwa: 'I am the number one JoJo and Chris stan'

Viewers became invested in the close bond between Jojo, 21, and former ‘Love Island’ star Chris, 32, when they took part in the latest series of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ and JoJo admitted that after watching all of the footage from the show, she can understand why.

She told Us Weekly: “Now, being on the outside of the ‘Big Brother’ house, I am the number one JoJo and Chris stan. Like, I see all the edits and I’m like, I wanna see more dancing, I wanna see more of what’s happening, I am the scroller on TikTok now. And so I understand why the people were enjoying it.

“What’s so special about Chris and I is that our bond is so genuine that neither of us care what people make of it. Because we know our genuine friendship and we know our bond. It’s a great little special friendship that we have. And I literally send him videos of us dancing all the time.”

JoJo has called Chris her “friendship soulmate” and she believes the pair will be friends forever.

She said: “Obviously he stood up for me in the beginning right away, which was beautiful. And then, he threw a ball of socks at me to catch it, and it knocked me straight in the face. And it was probably that day that I just felt, and he felt as well, that this person is meant to be in my life.

“I’ve had it with a few other people in my life, friends who come into your life and the dynamic is so special.

“Chris and I have a beautiful time together and it’s not changing. We are friends and we are going to continue to be in each other’s lives. The world having whatever say they have isnt’ going to make us never see each other. I think the world expected us to be like ‘ooh, rumours, we can never see each other.’ Believe it or not, it’s not what we talk about.”