JoJo Siwa is set to compete in 'The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer'.

The 22-year-old star struck up a relationship with Chris Hughes during her stint on 'Celebrity Big Brother' earlier this year and is now said to be filming the celebrity spin-off of the Channel 4 baking competition.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "This is a bit of a coup for the 'Bake Off' because JoJo is currently one of the most talked about young stars on TV right now.

"She's barely had time to catch her breath, leaving 'CBB' last month amid huge media attention and heading straight into another huge show this month.

"It's also a fantastic gig for her because although she already has a fanbase over here, the cookery contest also introduces her to a wider British audience.

"Plus she got plenty of experience of cooking in front of the cameras while she was on 'Celebrity Big Brother', though this time she won't have hunky Chris to distract her."

JoJo has also revealed that her relationship with former 'Love Island' contestant Chris is now more than "platonic" since leaving the 'Celebrity Big Brother' house.

The 'Dance Moms' star told The Guardian newspaper: "It's not platonic any more, and it's been a beautiful development, a beautiful connection, and I'm absolutely head over heels for him and he's the same way."

JoJo dismissed claims that her romance with Chris is a publicity stunt and says that she is "in pain from smiling so much" at present.

She said: "Clearly, you've never been around us. I won't ever speak for him, but for me personally, the happiness in my life just radiates off of me right now. Literally yesterday, I was massaging my cheeks; I've never (before) been in pain from smiling so much."

The recent series of 'Celebrity Big Brother' was shrouded in controversy as Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke was ejected from the house due to 'unacceptable behaviour', although JoJo denied claims that he should've been kicked out earlier after using homophobic language towards her.

She explained: "I wanted to give him a chance, and I think production could see that as well.

"Think about where we got to from there: we got to have laughs with him (and) beautiful conversations about inclusion, and what you can and can't say."