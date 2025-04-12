JoJo Siwa's mother hits out after Mickey Rourke survives CBB elimination

JoJo Siwa's mother has hit out after Mickey Rourke survived Friday's (11.04.25) 'Celebrity Big Brother' eviction.

Last week, Hollywood actor Mickey was given a formal warning by 'CBB' bosses for using "offensive and unacceptable" language, after JoJo Siwa accused him of being "homophobic", when he made a series comments about her sexuality.

And JoJo's mother Jessalynn Siwa is furious that he was not eliminated this week.

In an Instagram video, she said: "I'm not surprised, honestly. I'm not surprised that he didn't go home. I knew he wouldn't.

"I'm really sad, though, that I sent my kid to a foreign country to do a TV show and she got treated like that— right away. Right out of the gate.

"I think she handled it great. I think everyone has told me that she handled herself so well but that doesn't make it okay. Doesn't make it right.

"I am just lucky she can handle herself. I'm just lucky she is okay. I watch her on the live feed and in the rest of the scenes from the show and I think she looks great.

"I mean come on. It's kind of become a culture. It's become a game. It's a trend: Let's not like her. Let's hate her. Let's make fun of her. Let's tell her she's a bad dancer. Tell her she can't sing. Tell her you'll make her not a lesbian."

JoJo's partner Kath Ebbs shared Jesalynn's posts and added: "This times one thousand.

"Jo is one of the kindest most generous people I have ever come to know, let alone had the privilege to call my partner.

"We all witnessed misogyny play out on national television these last two days and the support for her has been swift, which it should be, BUT that same level of misogyny is levelled at her daily by I'm sure a lot of folks who are currently backing her.

"So I ask you, why did it take this level of attack to see her as human?"

The controversy began when Mickey asked the influencer - who identifies as a lesbian - about her sexuality.

He asked the 21-year-old star: "Do you like girls or boys?"

JoJo replied: "Girls. My partner is non-binary."

The Hollywood star responded: "If I stay longer than four days, you won't be gay any more."

Then, JoJo said: "I can guarantee I'll still be gay and I'll still be in a very happy relationship."

Mickey later said that he was "going to vote the lesbian out real quick".

The controversial comments prompted a rebuke from 'Big Brother', with the actor being told that his "language was offensive and unacceptable".

The warning ultimately led to an apology from Mickey.

The 'Immortals' star said: "I apologise.

"I don't have dishonourable intentions - I'm just talking smack, you know. I wasn't taking it all so serious. I didn't mean in it any bad intentions and if I did, sorry."