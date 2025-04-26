JoJo Siwa had a private reunion with her partner Kath Ebbs off camera after leaving the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house.

JoJo Siwa's private reunion with partner Kath Ebbs

JoJo, 21, placed third in the reality TV show’s final on Friday (25.04.25), losing out to winner Jack P Shepherd and runner-up Danny Beard and although her partner Kath was not present in front of the cameras when she left the house, the pair reunited privately afterwards.

JoJo’s mother Jessalyn shared on TikTok: “I can finally tell you all Kath is there in London with JoJo and they just didn’t want their reunion on camera - so it was private off camera.

“For those extra worried …I would have been there in a heartbeat but JoJo wanted her girlfriend there not her mommy. all good troops, all good, I promise :) Love Dance Mom Jess.”

It was also claimed that 27-year-old Australian content creator Kath had agreed to attend the final – despite JoJo’s close friendship in the house with Chris Hughes – but had asked to remain backstage and not be filmed or photographed.

A source told The Sun: “Fans were worried JoJo's girlfriend wasn't going to make the journey over from Australia.

"They have been silent on social media since JoJo grew closer to Chris in the house - and then the letter from home had everyone convinced they would snub the final.

“Kath has surprised everyone by coming to meet JoJo after leaving the house, but gave ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ bosses strict orders that they wouldn't be in any camera shots - filmed or still camera - nothing.

"Kath’s been stressed and demanded that they remain backstage out of sight.

"Meanwhile every other family or friends are side of stage to greet them as soon as the eviction interview is over.

"JoJo got taken off and put in a car to be whisked away."