Jon Richardson is to take part in the Great Celebrity Bake Off

The 42-year-old comic - who split from wife Lucy Beaumont last year - will be entering the famous tent for the Stand Up to Cancer special, and bosses are looking forward to him "bringing the laughs" to the show.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: “Bosses are over the moon that they signed up Jon. He is hilarious, so will bring the laughs to the tent, and he’s hugely popular with viewers.

"It’s been a tough year for Jon following his split from Lucy, so this has given him some light relief and it’s all for charity, so that’s an added bonus.”

The news comes shortly after it was revealed Babatunde Alesha had signed up for the show, despite his apparent lack of skill in the kitchen.

A source said: "He's not known for his prowess in the kitchen so there's sure to be some panicky moments laced with the good humour he's known for.

"His energy on the 'Gogglebox' sofa has always been pure positivity and very infectious, and bosses are hoping he'll bring that to the tent."

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague will also be taking part in the charity baking competition.

A source said: "She will be a great addition to the line-up and bring a healthy helping of Love island glamour to the tent.

"Molly's now one of Britain's biggest TV stars and has seen her fame steadily grow since she first appeared on the ITV dating show back in 2019."

And fresh from her stint on Celebrity Big Brother, JoJo Siwa is said to have signed up for The Great Celebrity Bake Off, with producers said to be particularly pleased because of the interest in the dancer and her relationship with Chris Hughes.

An insider said: "This is a bit of a coup for the 'Bake Off' because JoJo is currently one of the most talked about young stars on TV right now.

"She's barely had time to catch her breath, leaving 'CBB' last month amid huge media attention and heading straight into another huge show this month.

"It's also a fantastic gig for her because although she already has a fanbase over here, the cookery contest also introduces her to a wider British audience.

"Plus she got plenty of experience of cooking in front of the cameras while she was on 'Celebrity Big Brother', though this time she won't have hunky Chris to distract her."

The show will see Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond returning as hosts, but long-serving judge Paul Hollywood will be joined by Caroline Waldegrave after Prue Leith decided to step back from all 'GBBO' specials.