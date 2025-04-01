Jon Richardson stunned fans by announcing he is stepping away from comedy to take up a new role as a teacher – but it turned out to be a fictional role.

The 42-year-old stand-up comedian appeared to announce a major career change on Tuesday (01.04.25), but it was actually an announcement he is joining the cast of the BBC drama ‘Waterloo Road’ as a teacher in its upcoming series.

He said in a statement: “I would say that joining ‘Waterloo Road’ is a dream come true, but in truth most of my dreams about school revolve around not having done my homework or put on my uniform.”

Jon, who has been a fixture on the UK comedy scene for years, made the revelation in a video posted online on Monday, in which he claimed to be leaving stand-up behind to become a teacher.

Fans were left baffled by the announcement, with some questioning whether it was an elaborate April Fool’s prank.

But it was later confirmed by the ‘Waterloo Road’ official Instagram account the comic has been cast in the show as a media studies teacher, with his debut set for later this year.

The comedian, who recently took a break from performing following his split from wife Lucy Beaumont, reflected on his lifelong interest in teaching in a statement about the role.

He added: “I wanted to be a teacher growing up, so hopefully this role will put all those ambitions to bed, and I can stop telling my friends and family that I will be testing them on what I’ve been saying or telling audiences on tour that it’s their own time they’re wasting.”

Cameron Roach, founder of Rope Ladder Fiction and executive producer of ‘Waterloo Road’, spoke highly of Jon’s casting.

He added: “‘Waterloo Road’ always strives to strike the right balance between big emotion and comedy, and we feel we‘ve struck gold in casting Jon Richardson as a new media studies teacher.

“Not only does Jon have brilliant comic timing, his dramatic performance will surprise and delight his fans in equal measure. Next term promises laughter, tears and a whole lot of mayhem.”

Jon will appear on ‘Waterloo Road’ alongside Lindsey Coulson, who continues her role as Dame Stella Drake, the school’s headteacher, and Jason Merrells, who reprises his role as Jack Rimmer.

Jason made a guest appearance in the most recent series and will return as a main cast member in the next season.

The announcement follows a period of change for Jon, who separated from Lucy in April 2024 after nine years of marriage.