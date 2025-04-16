Jonathan Howard has insisted being in 'Coronation Street' is "as big a thrill" as starring in a Hollywood film.

The 38-year-old actor - who has appeared in the likes of 'World War Z', 'Thor: The Dark World' and 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' - arrived on the cobbles earlier this month as Kevin Webster's long-lost brother Carl and the role means he has fulfilled a childhood dream.

He told the Daily Mirror newspaper: “Being in 'Coronation Street' is just as big a thrill as being in a Hollywood film or an American TV series. It’s all the same, everyone’s telling stories, whether it’s a big $200m movie or a soap like 'Corrie'.

“As a Lancashire lad born and raised, the dream was to be in 'Coronation Street' – that was the ceiling, so it feels wonderfully surreal to now be acting with people like Kevin Webster that I watched religiously as a kid. My friends ask me, ‘what you have been up to today?’ and I reply ‘I took Tracy Barlow for a drink in the Rovers Return!’ It’s just incredible to say these things.

“I’m staying with my mum and I sleep in my childhood bedroom. It’s been really nice to come home – going back to my roots.”

However, Jonathan admitted it has been tough leaving his wife Elodie and their six-year-old daughter behind at their Los Angeles home as he hasn't seen them since he began filming two years ago.

He said: “I did have reservations because I live in America now,” he says candidly. “I talked it through with my wife, because we’re set up there. She’s working there and our daughter is happy in school. I didn’t really know how it would work.

“It was my agent who persuaded me to audition, but with millions of auditions you send them off into a black hole and with 99 per cent of them you don’t ever hear anything back, so I just assumed it would be one of those.

“It’s hard being away from my family but we keep in touch via FaceTime. My daughter is a very independent little girl, so she’s been OK, but I miss her.

“I remember last year I was coaching her soccer team and I moaned to my wife, ‘All I’m doing is coaching my daughter’s football team – where’s my purpose?’ And now I’ve got this job and I’m over here, all I want to do is coach my daughter’s football team – the grass is always greener!

“But I’m going back next week and I’ll get ten days there and then I’ll bring my daughter back with me. My wife will come over a couple of weeks after that, so we’ll have the summer together in England. I’ll get to show my daughter all the places I went to as a child – the Lake District and Wales. I’m really excited for that.”

The former 'Dream Team' star previously auditioned to play Gary Windass on the soap in 2008 but lost out in the final round to Mikey North, so headed to drama school instead.

He reflected: “It’s come full circle. It feels like the universe has brought me back to Coronation Street and the north of England. I remember going for the screen test for Gary Windass and I was down to the last handful. I was really disappointed not to get it.

“In the moment, it was hard to have a philosophical outlook on it, but at the same time I knew that the universe had got something else for me. I wouldn’t have had a career in America if I’d got the part of Gary. And I wouldn’t have met my wife, who I met at drama school.”