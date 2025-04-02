Jonathan Ross is reportedly hosting a new show 'Handcuffed' for Channel 4.

Jonathan Ross is set to host a new Channel 4 show

The 64-year-old talk show host - who is also part of the panel on ITV's 'The Masked Singer' - is set to present a new TV experiment which will see people with opposing views attached at the wrist, with filming getting underway later this year.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "This taps into C4’s exploration of what it’s like to walk in someone else’s shoes by forcing them to experience the challenges that might change their views.

“It’s similar to their recent experiment 'Go Back to Where You Came From', where Brits with different opinions were challenged to take the perilous journey many immigrants face to get into the country.

"Though C4 will be hoping this is more successful, as that show had poor ratings and no plans for a second series.”

The programme is being made by Freemantle and 72 films, which an advert already placed for participants.

It's been described as a "groundbreaking new series" with a "large cash prize" for the winning pair.

Although handcuffs aren't mentioned in the ad, it notes that contestants will have to "live closely together and explore their differences".

The advert continues: "We’re looking for people with strong, differing views on a wide range of cultural, political, and ideological beliefs tackling some of the most divisive issues in the UK.

“Are you ready to challenge someone’s views and see if they can understand yours?”

Meanwhile, Jonathan previously revealed he still makes £3.91 per year after a cameo appearance in 'Jonathan Creek', but he has no recollection of filming the episode.

He said on his 'Reel Talk' podcast: "I was in an episode of 'Jonathan Creek' and I know this because I receive a cheque about once a year for about £3.91.

"I can't remember doing it – I always loved Alan Davies and I know I did it, but I can't remember filming it."