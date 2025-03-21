Josie Gibson ditched her crutches as she returned to 'This Morning' on Friday to cover for best mate Alison Hammond "for a few weeks".

Josie Gibson returns to This Morning without crutches as she covers for Alison Hammond

The 40-year-old TV presenter hosted the show on crutches late last month after she fractured her foot during a nightmare trip to Dubai with her son Reggie, six.

On Friday (21.03.25), Josie was walking freely again on the show, but admitted she had to try on seven pairs of shoes before she found a pair that didn't hurt her foot.

Speaking on the programme, she said: "I'm back on my feet. But today, on 'This Morning', I was like Cinderella.

"They had to bring about seven pairs of shoes to try on, for me to not go over the break.

"I have milked it a bit, mind.

"A piece of marble fell on my foot while I was brushing my teeth. It was really painful.

"It still hurts now."

After previously saying she broke her foot in Dubai, Josie admitted UK doctors weren't so sure.

She explained: "They said I broke it in Dubai, but when I came back they said I didn't break it. So who knows.

"If anyone out there knows if I have broken it or not..."

Josie then showed her foot to the camera, and revealed she is covering for regular Friday 'This Morning' co-host Alison "for a few weeks".

She said: "I'm here for a few weeks, covering Alison.

"But enough about my trotters now."

Last month, Josie was forced to present 'This Morning' on crutches following the injury.

Speaking to Alison, she said: "You could not even make it up... I've had a holiday disaster.

"It was the second day of the holiday, I have always wanted to take my little one to Dubai, went to Dubai for half term.

"I was brushing my teeth when the vanity unit came down on my foot!

"I spent the whole holiday in bed with my leg in the air and in a wheelchair.

"Oh, it totally ruined my holiday and I was in a wheelchair with my six year old, can you imagine? I couldn't even build a sandcastle with him."