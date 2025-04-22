Josie Gibson developed gout while working on 'The 1970's Diet'.

The 40-year-old TV star has revealed she suffered a health scare after overindulging during her work on the upcoming Channel 5 programme and explained that it forced her to make changes to both her eating and sleeping habits.

In an interview with Bella magazine, Josie said: "I thought only kings like Henry VIII got gout. I was like, I'm a 40-year-old woman, this is really embarrassing.

"I think when some presenters tastes something, they just have a little nibble. But I love my food too much, I just can't help it."

The 'This Morning' host - who is mother to son Reggie, six, - continued: "I got a bit of a health scare while filming this show, so it knocked me into submission a bit, I had to do something about myself.

"I've learnt more about my sleep as well, I had to track how many hours of sleep I was getting. I was living on four or five, six hours at a push, but now I make sure I get eight or nine hours, and I feel like a totally different human being.

"I'm a better mum, I'm better at my job, I remember things a lot more. I try and walk a lot more now than I did, because I was so tired all the time I'd take the car everywhere."

Josie believes that her lifestyle changes have been better for both her and her son.

The 'Big Brother' winner explained: "I've got more patience. Before I took on this experiment I spent too much time at home on my phone - being at home and cooking a home-cooked meal was a complete luxury.

"I ran around the country, so busy trying to work everything out. Trying to be a mum, be on the road being a TV presenter, it was a lot.

"But now I'm getting better sleep, and I've said 'no' to a lot of work for my own health benefits. I'm spending more time at home and I'm prioritising my son and my health. When I turned 40, I always said that was what I was going to do."