Judi Love says that there is a "sisterhood" on 'Loose Women'.

The 44-year-old comedian has dismissed claims of feuding between panellists on the ITV daytime favourite and stressed that different opinions are expressed "with respect".

Speaking to OK! magazine, Judi said: "We've built genuine friendships.

"Of course we all have different opinions, that's the beauty of it. But everything is always done with respect. A different opinion doesn't mean an argument. It's a conversation."

Judi has been a regular on the show for the past five years and said that appearing as part of the programme's first ever all-Black panel in 2020 was a personal highlight.

She said: "It was so powerful to be part of something that hadn't been done before. Now, five years on, I'm still here - that says it all, doesn't it?"

The comic - who is a single parent to her two teenage children - credits 'Loose Women' and the show's varying discussions for allowing her to be authentic in all aspects of her personality.

Love said: "It's always fun, always lively. The topics are wide-ranging. It's a place where I can be myself - not just as a comedian, but as a woman, a mother and a voice for the community."

'Loose Women' launched a podcast earlier this year and Judi thinks the medium allows fans to get a greater insight into the personalities that feature on the programme.

She said: "The podcast has been a great addition. It gives us the chance to delve deeper. We get questions from the audience and we talk in a more intimate setting. It's like inviting the viewers into our group chat.

"We always say the viewers are our fifth panellist, and this is our way of giving them more of us."

Judi confessed that she suffers from "a lot of parent guilt" as she balances her career with motherhood but is glad that her offspring keep her "grounded".

The former 'Strictly Come Dancing' contestant said: "My kids are the ones who keep me grounded. I could be off interviewing a Hollywood star but the moment I step through the door it's, 'Mum, what's for dinner?' It's beautiful - I love it.

"I try to do it with love and grace. There's a lot of parent guilt, especially as a single mum, but I remind myself I'm setting an example. My children are growing up seeing powerful women all around them. That's a gift."