Judi Love wants to get married one day

The 44-year-old TV star - who is best known for her appearances on 'Loose Women' - confessed to comedian Michael McIntyre on his 'Big Show't that she'd love to tie the knot one day.

After Michael discovered her secret mood board during a segment on the show, Judi explained: "I’m just speaking it out into the universe that I hope to get married one day."

In the clip - which has been shared with The Sun newspaper - Judi reveals that she's already started planning for her big day, even though she's currently single.

The TV star admitted: "I’ve got my dress, my ring.

"I’m looking for ideas and my husband - if he’s out there, I’m right here waiting."

In response, Michael quips: "Yes, I think that’s clear, Judi."

Meanwhile, Judi previously recalled being told that she would be "wifey material" if she was "a little bit smaller".

The comedy star rubbished the idea that she lacks "self-discipline" and "self-respect" because of her figure.

She told the Guardian newspaper: "A guy once said: 'You’d be wifey material if you were a little bit smaller.' You can guess what I replied.

"The body positivity movement has empowered us, yes, but too many people still believe that if you’re a big girl, you don’t have self-discipline, self-respect or self-love. In fact I’ve got plenty of all three, thanks."

Judi also revealed how comedy has helped her to navigate the tough times in her life.

She said: "I didn’t get into comedy until I hit 30. Life was happening - I had children, I was paying bills. But I didn’t feel satisfied.

"Making people laugh filled my soul - comedy got me through the hard times. When I gave it a go at an open-mic night, something clicked, even if I nearly threw up backstage."