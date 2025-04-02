Julie Goodyear’s husband Scott Brand has shared a new photograph of the former ‘Coronation Street’ star as she celebrated her 83rd birthday.

The actress, best known for playing Rovers Return landlady Bet Lynch for 25 years, was diagnosed with dementia in June 2023 and is being cared for by Scott, 55, at their home in Lancashire.

On her birthday on 29 March he shared an image of her wearing a tracksuit and sitting in a chair inside her bedroom, smiling, which has just come to light.

He captioned it: “Just got home with my lovely wife and we’ve had a fantastic day together. “Thank you so much for all your birthday wishes from both of us.”

Scott first revealed Julie’s diagnosis in a public statement last year.

He said: “My darling wife and I have had to come to terms with this heart-breaking diagnosis. “Unfortunately, Julie has been suffering forgetfulness for some time and we have been seeking medical advice and assistance, but we now know that there is no hope of a reversal in the situation – and that her condition will get progressively, and perhaps speedily, worse.

“We have taken the decision to publicly announce the diagnosis as Julie still loves visiting friends and eating out. Inevitably she is recognised, and fans love to meet her – and she them – but she can get confused, particularly if she is tired. I hope people will understand.”

Julie has made few public appearances since revealing her diagnosis.

However, last year her friend Mark Llewellin provided an update on her condition during an episode of the ‘Conversation Street’ podcast.

He said: “She still loves leopard print, I’m pleased to say.

“I see her at least once a week, sometimes twice a week, and spend a few hours with her and have afternoon tea at her house, which I call leopard print boulevard. She’s quite happy, she goes out regularly.

“I take her chocolate cake on a Sunday and we tuck into that – well... she doesn’t let me have any, to be honest. She’s good, obviously she has dementia as everybody knows, but it’s wrong to say you suffer from dementia, you live with dementia. It changes what you can do and how you look at life. I think Julie has been very brave and strong about that.”

In December, it was revealed Julie and Scott had reduced the asking price of their Manchester home by £200,000.

The property, which was originally listed for £1.5 million, features stables, wrought iron gates framed by two golden eagles, and a cobbled driveway.

Photographs on the property website Zoopla showcased Julie’s signature leopard print style throughout the furnishings.