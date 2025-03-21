Kadiff Kirwan is to guest star in 'Doctor Who'.

The 'Slow Horses' actor is "elated" to have landed a mystery role in the upcoming 15th season of the BBC sci-fi drama, with the BBC teasing his character encounters Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor and his new companion Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu) in an "intergalactic episode".

The 'I May Destroy You' star said in a statement: "I feel elated to be joining the rich legacy of actors who have guest-starred in 'Doctor Who'.

"Russell T Davies and [writer] Juno Dawson have truly outdone themselves with this episode in what I can only describe as an intergalactic gargantuan extravaganza. It’s packed with gravity-defying mastery beyond imagination, and being a part of it is an absolute dream. Strap in Whovians, this one is gonna rock your world!"

'Doctor Who' bosses were delighted to secure the 36-year-old actor for the role.

Showrunner Russell T Davies said: "We're so lucky in Cardiff to open the doors to world-class talent, and it’s been a riot, getting to work with Kadiff. I’ve loved his work on TV, and stage for a long time, so when we realised he was available and happy to come on board, that was truly a great day in the office!"

A host of new cast members have been announced for the upcoming series, which will hit screens next month, including Alan Cumming, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Christopher Chung and Charlie Condou.

Freddie Fox will play an alien villain and had an "amazing" time filming his role.

He recently said: “I had the most amazing time making this show and feel honoured to have been asked to be a part of Russell's crazy, bonkers, beautiful vision.”

And Russell warned the Time Lord would need to "beware" of Freddie's character.

He teased: “It’s been 10 years since I worked with Freddie on 'Cucumber', and this is a great way to celebrate the anniversary.

"He’s the most spectacular actor, and he comes to 'Doctor Who' with fury, venom, cunning and a beautiful set of horns. Doctor beware!”