Katherine Ryan is hoping to welcome a fourth child with husband Bobby Kootstra

The 41-year-old comedian - who has son Fred, three, daughter Fenna, two, with her husband Bobby Kootstra, as well as 15-year-old Violet from a previous relationship - has opened up on her hopes to expand her brood, but admitted time is not on her side.

According to OK! magazine, in the second series of U+W TV show 'At Home With Katherine Ryan', she says: "It’s not that surprising that over-40 women have fewer follicles than we once did.

"But we talk a lot about male fertility as well, which is on a steep decline. But I would still like a fourth baby.

"We are so blessed to have the kids that we do have. Having children is not for everyone, but I personally really like making people. I think it’s a superpower, if you can do it."

While the 'Celebrity Gogglebox' star is rarely at a loss for words, her 41-year-old husband is much more reserved - something the couple's marriage coach picked up on during a recent session where Katherine was taken aback after realising she often speaks over him.

She said: "At first I thought, 'That's nonsense, he just doesn't speak that much.' But it's true ... I was interrupting him."

However, the 'Taskmaster' star emphasised Bobby has been "very amenable" to marriage therapy, even though their sessions were being filmed for TV.

She explained: "You have to say 'coaching' or boys get scared. I never saw myself as someone who’d get married.

"It wasn’t an aspiration of mine for a lot of my life, and all of a sudden I reconnected with Bobby and we got married straight away."

Katherine - who married Bobby in 2019 - admitted the first five years of their married life had been a lot for the pair, with the couple welcoming two children, coping with the Covid-19 pandemic, and the comedian embarking on two national tours.

Katherine reflected: "It’s been a busy five years and it’s really important to check in before there are any problems.

"My job in stand-up is to hold a mirror up to my audience, and hopefully they think I’m funny because they see themselves in my experiences."