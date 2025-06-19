Katherine Ryan is to host the reunion for the debut season of The Real Housewives of London.

The 41-year-old comedian - a long-time fan of The Real Housewives reality franchise - will bring her "unique humour to navigate the final discussion of the season" for the upcoming Hayu series that is set in the British capital and is expected to air on the streaming service later this year.

The cast of The Real Housewives of London was revealed last month and the show will feature Juliet Angus, Amanda Cronin, Karen Loderick-Peace, Juliet Mayhew, Panthea Parker and Nessie Welschinger.

Katherine said: "Pinch me and tell me this is real! As a mega-fan of The Real Housewives franchise - and of Hayu - I can't wait to get Juliet, Amanda, Karen, Juliet, Panthea and Nessie into the hot seats at the end of the season.

"Hosting The Real Housewives of London reunion show is a dream opportunity for me - and I'm honoured to be trusted to represent the fans and to bring a female perspective to analysing all the emotions, arguments, twists and revelations."

The series entered production in March and is set to showcase the "luxury of living in the UK's iconic capital".

A synopsis for the show reads: "Whether hosting lavish dinners, escaping to a Scottish castle, or rebuilding bonds over bottles of champagne - they're all navigating life, legacy and loyalty.

"With big personalities, deep histories and no shortage of designer drama, the path to connection is never simple - but it's always captivating. London's calling... and these six ladies have answered."

Hayu chief Hendrik McDermott expressed his delight when the cast members for the programme were confirmed.

He said in a statement: "We are thrilled to finally confirm what Hayu's loyal fans have long been waiting for and officially announce the cast of The Real Housewives of London.

"We can’t wait for our subscribers to meet Juliet Angus, Amanda Cronin, Karen Loderick-Peace, Juliet Mayhew, Panthea Parker and Nessie Welschinger later this year – when the drama and unique London moments come exclusively to Hayu."