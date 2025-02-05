Katherine Ryan slapped "boundaries" on what her fly-on-the-wall show crew could film.

Katherine Ryan set some filming rules for the At Home With Katherine Ryan crew

Katherine Ryan set some filming rules for the At Home With Katherine Ryan crew

The stand-up comic ordered the 'At Home With Katherine Ryan' - which airs on U+W - team to not film her small children that she has with her husband Bobby Kootstra - Fred, three, and daughter Fenna, two, - as well as anyone who is crying.

Speaking at a Q+A attended by media, including BANG Showbiz, to launch the show in London on Tuesday (04.02.25), she said: "We have boundaries about when to not film the small children.

"I don't like ever filming anyone when they're crying, although I was filmed crying, but I wouldn't film you when you were crying. You'd be like, 'Why are you filming me?'

"They [the crew] were so respectful. They pulled back from filming the [small] children."

The show's executive producer Lucy Palmer would send the edits made by the production team to the 41-year-old comedienne before she gave her permission on what could and could not be broadcast.

Speaking to Q+A host Emily Dean, the ‘8 Out of 10 Cats’ star - who also has 15-year-old daughter Violet from a previous relationship - said: "Lucy's the boss and did a lot of the edits and would send me the edits.

"I had a level of trust where I didn't have to see everything, but there is an understanding with the expectation that if something happens, and we definitely don't want it in, then to say.

"There are things. I like the safety net of like don't film the children on the toilet. Or, you know, if there's something because then - and I think that's a really good way of producing a series like this because if your subjects feel really comfortable that they can share everything and then veto it if it really goes left, that was a great, like, atmosphere of trust for us.

"But I try to stay in my lane.

"I don't know if I was Lucy [I'd] be too prescriptive."

‘At Home with Katherine Ryan’ starts on Monday, February 10 on U+W, stream free on U.

Tagged in