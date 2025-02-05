Katherine Ryan slapped "boundaries" on what her fly-on-the-wall show crew could film.

Katherine Ryan set some filming rules for the At Home With Katherine Ryan crew

The stand-up comic ordered the 'At Home With Katherine Ryan' - which airs on U+W - team to not film her small children that she has with her husband Bobby Kootstra - Fred, three, and daughter Fenna, two, - as well as anyone who is crying.

Speaking at a Q+A attended by media, including BANG Showbiz, to launch the show in London on Tuesday (04.02.25), she said: "We have boundaries about when to not film the small children.

"I don't like ever filming anyone when they're crying, although I was filmed crying, but I wouldn't film you when you were crying. You'd be like, 'Why are you filming me?'

"They [the crew] were so respectful. They pulled back from filming the [small] children."

The show's executive producer Lucy Palmer would send the edits made by the production team to the 41-year-old comedienne before she gave her permission on what could and could not be broadcast.

Speaking to Q+A host Emily Dean, the ‘8 Out of 10 Cats’ star - who also has 15-year-old daughter Violet from a previous relationship - said: "Lucy's the boss and did a lot of the edits and would send me the edits.

"I had a level of trust where I didn't have to see everything, but there is an understanding with the expectation that if something happens, and we definitely don't want it in, then to say.

"There are things. I like the safety net of like don't film the children on the toilet. Or, you know, if there's something because then - and I think that's a really good way of producing a series like this because if your subjects feel really comfortable that they can share everything and then veto it if it really goes left, that was a great, like, atmosphere of trust for us.

"But I try to stay in my lane.

"I don't know if I was Lucy [I'd] be too prescriptive."

‘At Home with Katherine Ryan’ starts on Monday, February 10 on U+W, stream free on U.