Vogue Williams is at the top of Katherine Ryan's list to star on The Real Housewives of Ireland if the series was ever made.

Vogue Williams, who is married to Spencer Matthews

The 39-year-old media personality has lived in a €2.8 million coastal abode in Howth, Ireland, as well as a swanky £2.3 million London apartment, with her husband, Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, 37, and their children, sons Theodore, six, and Otto, three, and daughter Gigi, four.

Vogue has also dabbled in reality TV in the past, appearing in Spencer, Vogue and Baby Too, in which they navigated parenthood with Theodore, for Channel 4 in 2019.

And stand-up comic Katherine, 42, thinks Vogue's lavish, glamorous lifestyle, as well as her reality TV experience would make her the perfect addition if The Real Housewives franchise made an Irish version.

Katherine told Goss.ie: "I would love Vogue Williams in The Real Housewives of Ireland.

"Having read Vogue Williams' book Big Mouth, she's posh, she's lived in a multi-million pound house, she's got a posh husband - both are posh!

"And she's done reality TV. I think lead with Vogue Williams, and let me know what other fancy Irish women you have.

"Growing up, visiting Cork a lot and stuff, I was not posh, but I think the Irish women always struck me as being very glam, a lot of fascinators, the lashes were always on point, the tan was good, they know how to glam up.

"So, I would love to get to know about that."

In May, Hayu announced that Amanda Cronin will appear on The Real Housewives of London, alongside influencer-and-reality show star Juliet Angus, interior designer-and-event planner Juliet Mayhew, fashion designer Karen Loderick-Peace, Bake Off: The Professionals star-and-entrepreneur Nessie Welschinger, and socialite Panthea Parker.

The show follows the luxurious lifestyle of the six bold women.

And Katherine - who is a big fan of The Real Housewives franchise - said the London version is her favourite.

She added: "I have watched a lot of [The Real Housewives of London] episodes, and it is my favourite one, and I can say that without bias."

Katherine is hosting the reunion for the debut season of The Real Housewives of London, and will bring her bring her "unique humour to navigate the final discussion of the season".

She said: "Pinch me and tell me this is real! As a mega-fan of The Real Housewives franchise - and of Hayu - I can't wait to get Juliet, Amanda, Karen, Juliet, Panthea and Nessie into the hot seats at the end of the season.

"Hosting The Real Housewives of London reunion show is a dream opportunity for me - and I'm honoured to be trusted to represent the fans and to bring a female perspective to analysing all the emotions, arguments, twists and revelations."