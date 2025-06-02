Katie Piper had a sandwich thrown at her by men when they saw her facial burns.

The 41-year-old presenter suffered severe injuries after her former boyfriend Daniel Lynch arranged an acid attack on her in 2008 and has reflected on a harrowing incident in which she had a sandwich pelted at her by men who were initially wolf-whistling her.

Speaking to TV star Rob Rinder at the Hay Festival, Katie said: "I'm a very petite person; I had long blonde hair at the time and I was walking down the street with mum going to an outpatients appointment and a white van, I assume builders, were whistling at me complimentarily.

"As they came around and saw my face, which is after the injury obviously, and I was wearing a plastic mask, someone threw a sandwich at me out of the window."

The 'Loose Women' panellist continued: "But it was that thing that from behind I was one thing to them and what that represents, and when they came out around the front, I was unexpectedly something else.

"So it's not natural for that to happen to you. It's not a transition. It's very violent and out of your control."

Katie discussed a "defining moment" four years on from the acid attack where she finally stopped seeing herself before her injuries when she was dreaming.

The activist said: "For the first four years, when I saw myself in my dreams, she was always there: the girl that wasn't burnt.

"In any dream – joyful dreams, chaotic dreams, boring dreams – she was there, pre that injury. Something happened four years later, I had a fairly mundane dream and she'd gone and it was in my new reflection in that dream and I woke up and was like, 'Oh.'"

Piper likened the process of coming to terms with her injuries to the grief of losing a loved one.

She said: "It's painful for so long but you just live with it and you don't realise it, and you never get over it but one day, you're able to live with it.

"And it must've just been my subconscious letting go."