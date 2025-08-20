Katie Piper has turned down I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

The 41-year-old TV presenter has been asked to do the ITV jungle survival show, but she had to decline due to "medical conditions" that would exempt her from taking part in "most of" the gruelling Bushtucker Trials to win stars, which help earn meals for the famous campmates.

Katie told the new issue of Woman magazine: "I love watching I'm A Celeb, and I'm a big fan.

"But I've got medical conditions that would exempt me from most of the trials, and I wouldn't enjoy having to sit out.

"I'm very all-or-nothing, so it wouldn't be right for me."

As well as I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!, the Loose Women panellist has also been approached to do Celebrity Big Brother in the past.

Katie said: "I've been asked to do them both!"

ITV announced in May that it is set to axe over 220 jobs, as well as reduce the on-air time for Loose Women to 30 weeks instead of 52 weeks from 2026, and Lorraine operating on a 30-week "seasonal basis".

Despite that hanging over Loose Women, Katie - who became a panellist on the broadcaster's daytime talk show in 2021 - loves working on the programme.

She said: "It's great. I'm only on once or twice a month, but I always look forward to it. There's such a wide age range on the panel - from 26 to 85. It's inspiring to be a part of."

The star recently released Katie Piper: Locked Up in Louisiana for U+W.

In the programme, Katie met the inmates at New Orleans Parish Prison, and she explored their cases to find out what drove the women to commit the crimes they have been accused of.

And she said the experience made her feel "a lot of gratitude" and to not judge people.

Katie explained: "It was a really moving and powerful project.

"We spent time getting to know the women, many of whom were in prison for serious charges, but had experienced trauma and neglect from a young age.

"It's not just a TV show to me; I still volunteer in women's prisons in the UK. It's a real passion of mine."

She continued: "It made me reflect deeply and feel a lot of gratitude. It also reinforced the importance of not judging people, you never know how one bad day can change someone's life."