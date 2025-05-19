Katya Jones feels "so lucky" to have such good friends.

Katya Jones celebrated her birthday at Sexy Fish (c) Instagram

The 36-year-old dancer turned 36 earlier this month and on Sunday (18.05.25) she enjoyed a belated celebration at London's Sexy Fish restaurant with two of her pals, fellow 'Strictly Come Dancing' star Janette Manrara and Olympian Aimee Fuller.

Sharing a series of posts from the night on her Instagram Story, Katya wrote alongside a boomerang featuring herself, Janette and Aimee: "I am so lucky with my friends."

It was followed by a close-up picture of their sushi feast, which was captioned: "@SexyFish is our favourite celebration spot."

Alongside another photo, of herself and her pals, Katya admitted: "Yes we are still celebrating my birthday."

Janette's husband, Aljaz Škorjanec also made an appearance, albeit by video call.

Sharing a screenshot from the call, Katya wrote: "Even this handsome man made an appearance."

Janette insisted continuing Katya's birthday celebrations into another weekend had "to be done".

Sharing some pictures from the night, she wrote: "Extended the birthday celebrations even further for @katyajones at @sexyfishlondon! It’s got to be done when it’s someone as special as her. Delicious food, laughs, deep and meaningfuls, and ended the day without the heals on (a necessity for @aimee_fuller who ran a marathon in the morning before coming ).

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY my beautiful friend! (sic)"

Katya replied to the post and wrote: "Thank you! So grateful [heart emoji] (sic)"

On Katya's actual birthday, Janette shared pictures from her 2024 celebrations, when they enjoyed a boat trip together,.

She captioned the Instagram Story post: "This time last year!! Happy Birthday @katyajones. One of the kindest, most talented, most thoughtful humans I have the privilege of calling a best friend! I love you!!!! (sic)"