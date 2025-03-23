Katya Jones has hinted at moving on from 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

Katya Jones hints at Strictly Come Dancing future

While the professional dancer is grateful for the opportunities the BBC show has brought her, she has ambitions to pursue other projects and continue "growing and evolving".

When asked during a Q A on Instagram: "What are your 2025 plans this year?", she replied: "Actually 2025 is actually looking very exciting! Quite a few projects and jobs that I've been working on for a while.

"Strictly is what has allowed me to have this platform and I will continue doing it as long as I have the same passion for it.

"But we are growing and evolving - and not getting any younger. So it is important to keep looking ahead and create a future for myself doing things I love."

However, Katya, 35, would also be interested in a move from the dance floor to the judging panel.

She said: "We might get to see soon what kind of judge I could be.

"I have the knowledge and the credentials to be technically demanding but I have been on the other side so long that I understand the importance of being compassionate and understanding."

Katya first joined 'Strictly' in 2016 and won the glitterball trophy in 2017 with her dance partner, former 'Holby City' actor Joseph McFadden.

She was previously married to fellow 'Strictly' professional Neil Jones.