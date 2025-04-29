Katya Jones has landed a new television role on the Belgian version of 'Dancing With The Stars'.

Katya Jones joins Belgian Dancing With The Stars

The professional dancer recently celebrated a decade on the BBC One Latin and ballroom competition 'Strictly Come Dancing' and now the 35-year-old has announced that she will be on the Belgian version of 'Dancing With The Stars' but will be swapping the dancefloor for the judging panel.

She announced in a post on Instagram: "I’m thrilled to share that I’ll be joining Dancing with the Stars Belgium as a judge! @vtm.be

"It’s time to bring my passion and knowledge to the panel and celebrate the art of dance that unites us all, celebrates diversity and brings people together. Teach me some Flemish words that I can use on the show?"

Katya was congratulated by her fellow 'Strictly' pro dancers with Amy Dowden commenting: "Go on queen! You DESERVE THIS!"

Dianne Buswell - who is in a relationship with Joe Sugg, who she danced with on 'Strictly Come Dancing' in 2018 - also commented: "Amazing congratulations my love."

Previously, Katya revealed that she sets rules for herself before returning to 'Strictly Come Dancing' and makes the same promises to herself on an annual basis before committing to the programme.

Katya posted on social media alongside a time capsule of her 10 years on 'Strictly': "The first came from my very first BBC briefing, where I learned something that’s stayed with me ever since: 'Strictly' is an entertainment show with dance at its heart. I made it my mission never to lose sight of that simple truth.

"Second, I vowed to always show up as my true, authentic self. No masks, no pretending. Because performing is one thing, but pretending to be someone you’re not is exhausting, and it doesn’t last.

"And third — perhaps most importantly — I told myself that the moment I stopped loving this job, would be the moment I walk away. This role demands passion, energy, and an all-in commitment. You simply can’t do it half-heartedly."

Katya - who was previously married to fellow pro dancer Neil Jones - went on to explain how she has to ensure she is still in love with the show before committing, but the answer each year has never changed.

She wrote: "Each year when the producers ask if I’d like to return, I pause and ask myself: Are you still in love with it? And every single time, the answer has been a firm YES. This year was no different. Nothing fulfils me quite like this 'job'."