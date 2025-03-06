Keith Allen is to take on a guest role in 'EastEnders'.

The 'Trainspotting' star is to appear on a special episode of the BBC One soap - which recently celebrated its 40th anniversary - which is focused around Phil Mitchell's mental health recovery.

The storyline will focus on Phil - who is played by Steve McFadden - who is admitted to a mental health unit after he attempted to take his own life as his depression and psychosis got out of control.

Keith will play a character called Gaz who is a fellow patient at the unit who befriends Phil.

Speaking about his guest role, Keith - who is the father to pop singer Lily Allen and 'Game of Thrones' actor Alfie Allen - said “I’ve written a number one hit single, I’ve presented 'Top of the Pops', I’ve played the lead in the West End and I was at Craven Cottage when we (Fulham) beat Juventus 4-1 ... Could it get better than that? Well, yes, I’ve just guested in an episode of 'EastEnders' ... What a joy! And what an honour to be a part of Steve McFadden’s incredibly moving story line. I may be a resting actor but I now rest in peace.”

Discussing Keith's guest role, 'EastEnders' executive producer Chris Clenshaw said: “I’m delighted to welcome the incredibly talented Keith Allen to the cast of 'EastEnders' as he takes on the guest role of Gaz in a special episode focusing on Phil’s mental health.

"As Phil struggles to begin treatment, we explore how his relationship with fellow patient Gaz, helps Phil to take the first step in his road to recovery. Keith and Steve’s performances are both phenomenal, and thoughtfully and sensitively portray the complex realities of mental health recovery and the impact of hypermasculinity.”

For the storyline, 'EastEnders' has worked closely with charities such as 'The Samaritans', 'Rethink Mental Illness', the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM)', and 'Mind' to ensure the story is both accurate and portrayed sensitively.